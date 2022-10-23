Entertainment

In pictures. From the sensual dresses of Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber to the love of George and Amal Clooney

Its first edition, in 2021, was a success. And the second, which was held on Saturday the 15th, was no less. The Academy Museum Gala has already found its place in the awards calendar and is one of the most anticipated events in the world of cinema. Its great appeal is not only knowing who the award-winning actors and actresses were –tilda swinton Y Julia Roberts were two of the award winners of the night–, but also on its spectacular red carpet. This year, they said present george Y amal clooney, Jessica Chastain, Emma Stone, Kaia Gerber Y Olivia Wildeamong other stars. Transparencies, glitter, baroque looks, deep necklines and bold combinations dominated the scene. And while some celebrities opted for flowers and garish colors, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, located on the LACMA campus (in Los Angeles), black – eternal – also had stardom.

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford, opted for a semi-sheer dress, with a high neck and long sleeves, from Alaïa's spring-summer 2023 collection.
Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford, opted for a semi-sheer dress, with a high neck and long sleeves, from Alaïa’s spring-summer 2023 collection.Getty Images
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, a marriage that dresses in harmony. For this occasion, the model chose a strapless dress and long Givenchy gloves.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, a marriage that dresses in harmony. For this occasion, the model chose a strapless dress and long Givenchy gloves.Getty Images
Sophie Turner also opted for Louis Vuitton, her leading firm, and matched the stockings with Emma.
Sophie Turner also opted for Louis Vuitton, her leading firm, and matched the stockings with Emma.Getty Images
Jessica Chastain, in a chiffon design with a floral print by Oscar de la Renta that also had a cape.
Jessica Chastain, in a chiffon design with a floral print by Oscar de la Renta that also had a cape.Getty Images
Lily Collins chose a baroque-inspired proposal from Dior's fall winter 2022-2023 collection: the top, with lace and transparencies; and the skirt, with a floral print, a lot of volume, an opening and a bow.
Lily Collins chose a baroque-inspired proposal from Dior’s fall winter 2022-2023 collection: the top, with lace and transparencies; and the skirt, with a floral print, a lot of volume, an opening and a bow.Getty Images
Olivia Wilde launched into semi-transparency with this striking Alexandre Vauthie, with a straight design and pronounced shoulder pads, finished off with feathers.
Olivia Wilde launched into semi-transparency with this striking Alexandre Vauthie, with a straight design and pronounced shoulder pads, finished off with feathers.Getty Images
Alicia Vikander and Emma Stone agreed with proposals for short dresses in gray and black with feathers from Louis Vuitton. Stone opted to combine hers with fantasy stockings in black.
Alicia Vikander and Emma Stone agreed with proposals for short dresses in gray and black with feathers from Louis Vuitton. Stone opted to combine hers with fantasy stockings in black.Getty Images
