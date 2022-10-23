In pictures. From the sensual dresses of Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber to the love of George and Amal Clooney
Its first edition, in 2021, was a success. And the second, which was held on Saturday the 15th, was no less. The Academy Museum Gala has already found its place in the awards calendar and is one of the most anticipated events in the world of cinema. Its great appeal is not only knowing who the award-winning actors and actresses were –tilda swinton Y Julia Roberts were two of the award winners of the night–, but also on its spectacular red carpet. This year, they said present george Y amal clooney, Jessica Chastain, Emma Stone, Kaia Gerber Y Olivia Wildeamong other stars. Transparencies, glitter, baroque looks, deep necklines and bold combinations dominated the scene. And while some celebrities opted for flowers and garish colors, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, located on the LACMA campus (in Los Angeles), black – eternal – also had stardom.
THE NATION