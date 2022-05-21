IN PICTURES | Kim Kardashian buys the house opposite that of Kanye West

Kim Kardashian took out the checkbook to buy the house located between her own residence and that of her ex-husband, Kanye West, various American media report.

The American star paid no less than $6.3 million, or $800,000 more than the asking price, to obtain the property located in Hidden Hills, California.







The house, which is 4230 square feet (393 square meters) contains four bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, has a lot of more than 4000 square meters.







The residence and its grounds are very close to the huge property of Kim Kardashian. This new house is opposite the one bought by Kanye West last December and for which he had paid $ 4.5 million.







Two months earlier, Kim Kardashian paid $23 million to buy her ex-husband his share of their home.







The two stars would have decided to live in the same neighborhood to succeed in raising their four children more easily. The purchase of this house should therefore help to ease the separation for their two daughters, North and Chicago, and their two sons, Saint and Psalm.







In addition, the new residence of Kim Kardashian would need major renovations, says the New York Post. It is therefore not impossible that the house be partially or completely demolished to build something new and to the taste of the American star.