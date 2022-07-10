IN PICTURES | Maroon 5 at the FEQ: “Can we come back here every year?”

Want to hear only hits on the Plains of Abraham? Maroon 5 got the message right. Faced with a cheerful crowd that asked for nothing better, Adam Levine’s band led an intense pop party where dark plays were prohibited last night on the Plains of Abraham.

• Read also: Festival d’été de Québec: the forefront again irritates the artists

Like the day before during the event visit of country singer Luke Combs, the Plains were filled for this rare visit to Quebec, and the first at the Festival d’été, by Maroon 5.

We were treated to an avalanche of hits. There were twenty songs on the program, and all of them, without exception, have been radio hits and have frequented the heights of the charts during the two decades spanning the prolific career of the Californian band.

With so much ammunition, Maroon 5 was able to afford to detonate a first bomb as soon as it entered the stage, the irresistible Moves Like Jagger. Guaranteed unifying effect or money back.

From then on, the hits followed one another at a frantic pace. Of This Lovewe went to Stereo Heartsthen to One More Night and animals and so on for 90 minutes. A rolling fire.





Downtime was prohibited, except for a short acoustic segment where the Plains, illuminated by tens of thousands of cell phones, shone with a thousand lights in a beautiful moment of communion on payphone.





RENÉ LECLERC/QMI Agency

King of collaborations, the group had also summoned, through a pre-recorded video sequence, rappers Future and Cardi B during Cold and Girls Like You.

Dressed in soft like a guy just out of confinement, Adam Levine had energy to spare and played his role as a leader of the crowd to perfection.





RENÉ LECLERC/QMI Agency

He was on fire. Better, he seemed to trip his life. Was this the same guy whose Super Bowl halftime performance got a mixed reception?

You should have seen him scream “yeah, yeah, yeah” like a wild Cold. If they were more discreet, the other members of the group provided brilliantly. A few guitar solos even gave an unexpected rock touch to the band’s performance.





RENÉ LECLERC/QMI Agency

“Can we come back here every f-year?” went so far as to ask Adam Levine, a request that only further galvanized the crowd.





RENÉ LECLERC/QMI Agency

He must have been serious since he repeated his request two more times during the encore, specifying that when he returns next year, he would like to have a platform in the middle of the floor to allow him to meet the fans. .

“I don’t want to be on stage, I want to be in the crowd,” he said, before concluding with a Sugar festive as you wish.





She is on stage as on Instagram: an open book that shares everything she feels and what she lives.





RENÉ LECLERC/QMI Agency

Expected by several loyal admirers, Alicia Moffet had emotions raw, yesterday, in the first part of Maroon 5. “It takes me all my little change not to cry”, she confided.





RENÉ LECLERC/QMI Agency

She will have had the merit of managing her emotions well since there is frankly nothing to complain about in her performance. Vocally, she has shown that she can push the note. His sensitive interpretation of strangers was an eloquent demonstration of this.





Although his pop influenced by R&B and soul plays well on stage, the addition of some more danceable titles, in the style from Open Your Mindwould be one more asset in the game of this artist that we will follow closely.

The Texan Gayle is only 18 years old, but already has a sense of spectacle that eludes artists who have been rolling their bumps for decades.

Armed with her guitar and a beefy forehead, she planted herself in front of the tens of thousands of people waiting for Maroon 5 and threw her muscular pop songs, which speak of teenage love troubles, with an astonishing punk energy. .

After the third piece, Ur Just Horny, she was already out of breath. It must be said that a song earlier, she had started running from one side to the other of the stage for no apparent reason.





Nothing to harm his cause, Gayle even had the delicacy to wrap himself in a Quebec flag along the way.

At the end, when she unsheathed the incendiary ABCDEFU, the title that made him known via TikTok, everyone was singing and dancing. The Plains had succumbed.

On Friday, Luke Combs stirred up the crowd with a few beers. Last night, singer Katie Munshaw, of the Ontario group Dizzy, responsible for kicking off the pop night, got the same kind of enthusiastic reaction when she gulped down the contents of a goblet of red wine.

Unlike the country star, it was the only time the audience got animated during a performance that was altogether monotonous. Strong enough to earn him a Juno, the one given to the alternative album of the year in 2019, the dreamy pop of Dizzy, as delivered on the boards, lacked punch.

At least there was the vino.