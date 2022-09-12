In pictures: this was the proclamation of Charles III of England

Drafting

10 September 2022

In a colorful but sober event, Charles III was proclaimed king this Saturday at St. James’s Palace in central London.

Although Carlos became monarch immediately after the death of his mother, protocol dictates that his new role must be officially confirmed by the Ascension Committee.

This is a ceremonial body that meets after the death of a monarch to make the formal proclamation of the successor’s ascension to the throne.

The event was divided into two parts, and according to the rules, the king only participates in the second section of the ceremony.

In that second part, where only the privy councilors are present, he gave a personal statement on the queen’s death, took an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland, and signed two documents to record it, with the queen consort and the prince of Wales among them. witnesses to your signature.

The ceremony was attended by 200 of the 700 members of the Privy Council, who signed the proclamation. Among them former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Gordon Brown.

Later, the first public proclamation took place from the balcony of St. James’s Palace Friary Court, through an official known as the Garter Chief King of Arms.

The declaration was accompanied by a centenary show, with trumpeters blowing a fanfare and the national anthem played, with the words “God save the king” and not “God save the queen” for the first time since 1952.

As part of the act, salvos were fired at the Tower of London and Hyde Park, as well as other emblematic sites of British royalty.

The photo below shows what the commemoration of the proclamation was like in the gardens of Cardiff Castle.

A crowd gathered outside St. James’s Palace to witness this historic event.

Now that the ceremony has concluded, we will have to wait a while for the coronation of Carlos.

Recall that some 16 months elapsed between the death of Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, in February 1952, and his coronation in June 1953.