In Piedmont people are hiring again, but some profiles are nowhere to be found

Training professionals, teachers, metalworkers are just some of the professions whose demand far exceeds supply. Four out of ten companies are unable to find the right figures for their needs. Unioncamere and Anpal data

Employment capacity grows in Piedmont but with it also the difficulty of firms to assume a series of profiles for which demand is decidedly higher than supply. Training professionals, teachers, metalworkers are just some of the most difficult profiles to find: white flies for four out of ten companies that complain of the difficulty in identifying professional figures suited to their needs.

There are approximately 36,780 contracts scheduled by Piedmontese companies for November 2021, a value that rises to 107,580 if we consider the quarter November 2021 – January 2022. This is 51,890 more hires compared to the same period last year and 32,070 more than in two years ago, on the eve of Covid. These are the data contained in the Bulletin of the Excelsior Information System, produced by Unioncamere and Anpal, which also confirm for Piedmont a post-pandemic recovery of the entrepreneurial fabric with a growth in hiring needs, hindered by an increasingly high mismatch (39%) between job supply and demand. According to Excelsior, the phenomenon is mainly attributable to demographic problems and inefficient professional orientation.

73% of the income will concern employees, 22% temporary workers, 2% collaborators and 3% other non-employed workers. The demand for work is driven by fixed-term contracts (64%), followed by permanent ones (26%) and by apprenticeship contracts (7%). Finally, the other contracts account for 3%. Of the 36,780 new entrants, 13% are university graduates, 34% high school graduates, professional qualifications and the absence of a specific qualification account for 24% and 28% respectively.

It is services that form, albeit with a decreasing weight compared to the previous surveys, the largest slice of the demand for work with 59% of revenues (24,220 units more than in the same quarter of the previous year and 10,610 more than a two years ago). The industry programs 43,880 revenues, generating about 41% of total demand (share growing) and marking an increase of 27,670 compared to the same quarter last year and 21,460 compared to two years ago. In detail, 32,950 entries will concern the manufacturing sector and 10,930 the construction sector, driven by the Superbonus.

Among the services there is a strong interest in the transport, logistics and warehousing sector, trade and services for people. 23% of the revenue forecast for November will go to commercial and service professions, 18% to executives, specialists and technicians (share below the national average, 19%). Skilled workers and plant operators will generate 39% of the revenue and only 11% will be office workers. Generic profiles will yield 9% of the month’s hires. One out of three new hires is under the age of 30; percentage that rises to 46% for the commercial and sales area.

The difficulty of companies in finding the profiles sought concerns 39% of expected revenues, with an increase, compared to November 2019, of 10 percentage points. The lack of candidates is the main reason reported by companies (22%), followed by the inadequate preparation of candidates (14%). The most difficult professions to find are training specialists and teachers (64 companies out of 100), workers in the activities metalworkers in demand in other sectors (60 companies out of 100) and designers, engineers and similar professions (58 companies out of 100). Finally, for more than one in two companies, it is also difficult to find specialized workers and plant operators in the textile industries.