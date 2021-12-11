In Pontedera “Andy Warhol. Icons”: from the bathroom covered with tinfoil to “Campbell’s Soup”. All the best of the artist on display

Posted at 07:00

PONTEDERA – “Andy Warhol. Icons “ is an incredible exhibition, a dive into the life and art of a great character loved by VIPs and the public who has been able to make the image a very powerful communication vehicle.

“Andy Warhol. Icons “is a Palazzo Pretorio and will remain there until March 20, 2022 with over 140 works on display. There are iconic masterpieces, which made the history of art of the 60s such as the series of works “This is not by me” depicting Marylin Monroe, the image of Liz (homage to Liz Taylor, 1964), the self-portrait of Andy and then the “Campbell’s Soup”, the images of the cans of Tomato Soup, including the dress.

First, the visitor is led into a room where a video is projected that briefly recounts Warhol’s life. Then the exhibition is divided into five sections.

“Hunger“: We start immediately with a bang. The first section talks about Warhol’s childhood starting from the image of his mother Julia and her self-portrait to then focus on the stars. Andy was a lonely and reserved child who spent a lot of time collecting photos of the great Hollywood stars. Due to a skin disease he was targeted by classmates and he found refuge in the world of celebrities and the affection of his mother who was a very important point of reference for him.

“Still life“: It is the period of the creation of the series of”Campbell’s Soup“Canned soups. Warhol transforms a simple box into an icon, it’s 1962.

“Gaze“Is the section dedicated to”Interview“, A magazine dedicated to celebrities founded by the artist. On the covers of the magazine we find among others John Travolta, Madonna, Tom Cruise, Mike Jagger.

“World’s life“, As happens to many artists, it also happens to Keith Haring (and we find a portrait of him in the Warhol exhibition) there Nature, the environment and the role that politics plays in all this, they begin to play a very important role. The sensitivity of the artists cannot fail to look at the cataclysms, wars, poverty and violence that poison the world and so it also happens to Andy who creates for example a series of paintings entitled “Cow”(Cow), and then the flowers, and above all Vesuvius. In 1975 the artist went to Naples at the invitation of the gallery owner Lucio Amelia and the Neapolitan city reminds Warhol of his New York for the same cultural vivacity. With the work Vesuvius, Warhol approaches environmental issues. Also in this section we find the portraits of the great names of the world political scene: Mao Tse Tung, Sitting Bull, Lenin, the hammer and sickle.

In the exhibition there are also 4 large photographs portraying the American artist made by Oliviero Toscanini, a great friend of Warhol. To underline then the curiosity of the bathroom covered with tinfoil. In 1963 Andy moved his studio and was called “Silver Factory” silver factory because friend and photographer Billy Name fills the walls with tinfoil. The curators of the exhibition wanted to reproduce the silver factory in the bathrooms, real and usable, by covering the walls with tinfoil, for a truly unusual and ingenious effect.

Then we find the section “Music“: Andy also approached the world of music by participating in various collaborations with great musicians and singers for whom he created the graphics of the albums. In the room of this section we find, in the center, inside glass cases some objects of high value such as Michael Jackson’s guitar, hat and album. Warhol also did the artwork for the John Lennon “Menlove Ave” (1986).

The last section is dedicated to a series of photographs, some they are negative, in which alongside famous people like Valentino, we find common people and even if it is not sure if Warhol really said the famous phrase: “In the future everyone will have his quarter of an hour of fame”, we can however say that the artist however, he had anticipated the times, as always, making ordinary people famous as it happens now with social media.

Photo gallery

Timetables and information

From Tuesday to Sunday and holidays 10.00 – 19.00 (last admission at 18.00).

Reservations are not compulsory, but recommended on weekends and can be made by midnight the day before. It is always possible to buy the ticket, directly at the ticket office, on the day of the visit. Entry is allowed by presenting a valid Green pass or a report with a negative result of a swab carried out in the last 48 hours. Pets are not allowed.

Special openings

24 December, 10.00 – 13.00

25 December CLOSED

26 December, 10.00 – 19.00

December 31, 10.00 – 13.00

1 January, 3.00 pm – 7.00 pm

January 6, 10.00 – 19.00

Entrance tickets: Full € 12.00; Reduced € 10.00. There are many types for which to visit the site of Palazzo Pretorio.

Information: Fondazionepontedera@gmail.com – 0587468487.

© Reproduction prohibited