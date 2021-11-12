in Portugal it is now law

For employees in smart working the Portugal it extends the protections and rights even further, further protecting the private life of workers. A law has recently been passed that prohibits the company from contacting employees outside office hours, under penalty of penalties. The employer will also have to contribute to expenses incurred from home, such as increasing electricity and internet bills. This step forward – the Iberian media reports – was made necessary to the extent that the pandemic caused a boom in remote work, underlined the ruling Socialist party, during the Web Summit that was recently held in Lisbon.

Smart working in Portugal, the news

Among other innovations, there is also the prohibition for the company to monitor the activity of its employees while working from home. In addition, parents with small children will have the right to work from home until their children’s 8 years of age without having to agree with the company. The new law, however, will not apply to businesses with fewer than 10 employees, and parliament has also rejected a proposal on the right to disconnect, i.e. to turn off company devices outside working hours. “Teleworking can be a game changer if we take advantage of the advantages and reduce the disadvantages,” said Labor Minister Ana Mendes Godinho at the Lisbon conference, adding: “We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for these nomads digital people can choose to live, we want to attract them here ».