In “Positions” Ariana Grande becomes president of the United States

Rome, 23 Oct. (askanews) – Ariana Grande’s new single “Positions” is available. After the pop star unexpectedly announced on Twitter the release of her sixth album by October last week, fans can start enjoying a first taste of the highly anticipated record project with this new track. on YouTube the official video of “Positions”. Directed by Dave Meyers, it sees Ariana Grande in the role of the President of the United States, surrounded by an all-female staff between press conferences, celebrations and walks in the garden of the White House. In a few hours, the video has already surpassed 6 million views. “Positions” is the first single from Ariana Grande’s new album. The artist’s latest album, “thank u, next” was released in 2019 and debuted at # 1 on the Billboard Chart. The singer was the absolute star this spring, first with “Stuck With U”, the song in collaboration with Justin Bieber whose proceeds went to the 1st Responders Children’s Foundation, aimed at supporting the families of doctors, paramedics, police and firefighters who were the first to face the Covid-19 emergency; she subsequently participated in Lady Gaga’s “Rain On Me”, which to date has over 237 million views on YouTube and nearly 407 million streams on Spotify.

