In praise of editing (and of Julia Roberts)

Last night, for one of those weird hookups that happen on family nights out, I ran into Julia Roberts twice (who is always a pretty sight). The first in the role of Tinker Bell in Hook, together with my children, and then immediately after within a Netflix series. Is titled The movies that made us and tells, from Dirty dancing to Jurassic Park the films of the childhood of boomer like me. Nothing fancy, but one of those curiosity-filled things that keep you awake. Like I’d never noticed that Pretty woman it was produced by Disney – and, in short, going from The Little Mermaid to Vivian Ward was a big leap. I didn’t even know the original script was called Three thousand, that is the sum in dollars agreed between Edward and Vivian, but above all that the film initially had not only another epilogue but a very different, darker development. And so it was largely shot.

In short, it turns out that much of the credit for the more than 400 million dollars in receipts should be attributed to Priscilla Nedd, that is, the one who edited the editing. Because, once the shooting was over, he managed to give the film a completely different meaning from the initial one.

Basically, if you had given the film an appointment before editing, once finished you wouldn’t have recognized it just like Edward with Vivian does here.

How many things is this stuff like here? Basically to life. You spend a year looking for work, you don’t find it, then you find it and everything runs again: while you struggle in those twelve months, you see yourself on the edge of a precipice; when you turn the corner, you soon forget those twelve months and you start complaining about your colleague picking off, the shifts and the heating not working. Keeping one and the other together is just a matter of assembly.

Exactly one hundred and sixty days ago, Cosenza was relegated at full speed to Serie C, after a foolish year. I think that a good film editor, in any movie about the 2021 / ’22 Wolves championship, would have to put it there. Many, too many things would escape understanding without that element. The market, the goleade of Florence and Brescia, the four consecutive useful results, the tongue on the ground in the second half with Alessandria and Frosinone.

Far from being a justification for whoever finances the ship, this is something we are obliged to remember. Vivien’s story, after the final kiss on the fire escape, I imagine it as a normal story, ups and downs like all couples. But if those two forget that their love was born from the sidewalk, they’re screwed. And we, if we forget Lignano Sabbiadoro, we are fucked exactly like them.

Now, if we look at the ranking, we see Cosenza in the unusual mid-table position. Unusual in the sense that, in the last four seasons of B, it had never happened (except with Braglia, at the end of the first). Unusual also because the middle of the table is a difficult threshold to interpret. My friends, for example, are divided. If you think about it, we have only four points less than Leccesays one. And just two more than the playout area, another replies, with Crotone, Spal, Monza and Parma who will be ahead of us in two or three days. Paolo Sorrentino could comment They are all right, but he is someone who has a certain familiarity with editing and would not commit certain mistakes.

While the victories against Como and Crotone had shown us the possibility of a numerically adequate squad, the point obtained between Alessandria and Frosinone (which with just a little luck could have been four) tells us that today we are damned short. The drop in Situm’s recovery would deserve a change, which we don’t have now. In the same way, Corsi would be a good second half. But the real problem is ahead, where we don’t have another like Gori. And the down physicist of the two strikers, so far, has always coincided with the most critical moment of our games. Because the team is no longer able to go up, Caso gets stuck in personal actions (and, thank goodness, at twenty I would too) (before taking a healthy blow of the ears in the locker room) and, under pressure, the error is around the corner, as happened to Pirello and Vigorito in the last two matches.

To date, in short, we do not have enough strength to fully organize our parties. And the others enjoy making us fail.

And here we return to the assembly, because we cannot forget that this rose was set up in a month in which the others completed the preparation – and we a preparation true, rectory, we did not. We went from script to shooting too quickly (and, I would add, with little change), so that accidents and loss of form are unfortunately the constant of our season.

In short, it is correct to say that we are four points behind Lecce and we have two more than Como and Spal, but it is also wrong. The only real thing is that Cosenza has eleven points and that eleven points, after eight days, are a treasure. I could be wrong, but I think it will be a season of unpredictable ups and downs – and we, in Cosenza, are masters at turning bass into n’a simu appattata and the highs in stannu saglimu. On the other hand, both the ups and downs will be incomprehensible if we don’t put the tears of Lignano back at the center of our editing – tears we plant each in his own home, because the stadiums were also closed. In short, without the sidewalk, Vivian would never have received a bouquet of roses from Edward at the top of the fire escape.

Another one who will have to do a big job in editing is Zaffaroni, awaited by a poker of very tough matches: Benevento away, Ternana at home, Lecce away and the derby with Reggina. I would be surprised if we managed to score more than four points. But I wouldn’t rule it out either. And that is why I find myself weaving the praise of editing today. Because whatever happens will depend on our ability to be i editing directors this season.