In praise of Jennifer Aniston and her common sense green pass

The real “friends” defend the health and freedom of all against Covid

Jennifer Aniston is a formidable American actress who became famous in 1994 at the time of “Friends”, magnificent television sit-com in which she played the role of the legendary Rachel Green, and in recent days she has made headlines for a reason that has nothing to do with cinema and television but which has to do with the word that made it famous all over the world: friends, friends. Jennifer Aniston, challenging the minority but annoying urges of the collective trollist, gave a tough and sincere interview on the subject of vaccines and said what each of us has experienced at least once in their lives in recent times: use the green pass of common sense and tolerance to decide which friends to keep dating.

Nothing snobbish, nothing pedantic, nothing arrogant and nothing illiberal. Only a simple and obvious acknowledgment that Covid, as the journalist Manuela Perrone intelligently wrote, it leaves behind not only an impressive number of deaths but also a long trail of broken friendships: people who for each of us have found themselves incompatible with some so-called non-negotiable values, such as freedom and responsibility. Nothing rhetorical, nothing emphatic, nothing pompous, just pure praxis, just pure instinct, just pure survival spirit. “There is still – said Jennifer Aniston two days ago – a large group of people who declare themselves No vax or who simply do not listen to the facts. It is a pity. I have lost some people in my weekly routine who refused to get vaccinated or did not disclose if they were vaccinated or not“.

Jennifer Aniston did so after having already made heartfelt appeals in recent months from her Instagram page (37.7 million followers) to wear “the damned mask”, to make it wear “to those around you”, to remember that “wearing a mask is better than closing the shops, losing jobs “, going so far as to show on his social networks the photos of a young friend of his intubated due to Covid,” he is Kevin, he was perfectly healthy, we must not let our guard down and this is reality: put on the mask, do it for your family and do it for yourself“, And his appeal to responsibility is not just an attempt to challenge the bubble season but it is an attempt to do what each of us has been doing for months now, from the time of our quarantines, from the times of our fiduciary isolations, from times of our masks, even from the time of our Immuni downloads, even at the cost of annoying the friends of Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni.

A simple attempt: demonstrate that they are non-irresponsible citizens eager to fight the virus together and not the rules that allow us to govern it. Because, yes, vaccination is a gesture of responsibility, it is a gesture of individual protection, it is a gesture that protects each of us from the serious forms of Covid, it is a gesture that hinders the infection, it is a gesture that makes ours safer community (just look at our cover today to see why). But it is also something more. It is something that allows us to feel part of a single and powerful collective effort and it is something that allows us to understand also who has managed to treasure the dramatic months that we all carry on our shoulders and who, instead of facing the tragedy of the pandemic, has chosen to whistle, to give a damn, to be crafty and to reason thinking that individual decisions can be considered universally acceptable even if they pose a threat to the freedom of others.

It isn’t, it can’t be, and Jennifer Aniston is there to remind each of us that against the pandemic we naturally need the commitment of the state, naturally we need the commitment of individuals, but we also need the commitment of each of us, of the silent majority, to remind us that the most serious pandemic today is that of the unvaccinated and that to fight this pandemic today we must challenge the irresponsible with all the means we have at our disposal, even at the cost of questioning what we have most dear, like our friendships. Long live Jennifer Aniston and live her battle against the impostors and fake defenders of freedom.