in pre-order the new 4K monitor at 144Hz compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X – Nerd4.life

Pre-orders are open for BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U, a 32-inch IPS monitor with 4K resolution and 144 Hz refresh that aims to satisfy a large audience, ensuring full compatibility with the latest generation consoles through HDMI 2.1 connectivity, minimum response times, treVolo sound system complete with microphone and built-in DSP chip, high color fidelity and picture by picture mode. It therefore focuses on high versatility, while focusing mainly on gaming, which however entails a high price of well 1299 euros.

The price is undoubtedly remarkable, while the typical luminance is not a scream, but so is the hardware equipment overall which has, specifically, an IPS panel with 4K resolution and 144 Hz refresh with 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 range, FreeSync Premium Pro, 1 millisecond MPRT response time, sufficient luminance peaks for the HDR 600 and a high-end treVolo sound system with 2 2-watt speakers, 5-watt subwoofer and integrated DSP audio chip.

The aesthetics of the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U is faithful to that of the series, but focuses on white and is enriched with details

In addition, the package includes a microphone with noise cancellation managed by official intelligence, also used by the monitor to adjust sound and image automatically based on the contents. All seasoned with one extra equipment complete that includes USB hubs, a remote control that is essential for a device that is halfway between TV and monitor and extra technologies such as Black eQualizer and Color Vibrance that can also be used to improve the visibility of enemies in games.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U datasheet