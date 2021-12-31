In pregnancy strong defense with second dose in the third trimester – Medicine

The vaccine against Covid -19 in expectant mothers produces high levels of antibodies at any time during pregnancy, however delivery is achieved with higher levels if the second dose is given in the third trimester. Even higher levels for those women who manage to get the third booster dose just before giving birth. This is confirmed by a study conducted by researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, published in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

The study examined the levels of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus Spike protein in the blood of nearly 1,400 women at birth and in as many umbilical cord blood samples from newborn babies. The observation showed that antibodies were generally detectable at the time of delivery, in both maternal and cord blood, among all fully vaccinated women, regardless of the timing of their first vaccine dose. As expected, antibody levels were significantly lower in women who did not complete the vaccination course by the time of birth. In contrast, in the 20 women who reported receiving a booster dose in the third trimester, levels were much higher than average.

Previous studies have shown that Covid-19 infection tends to be more severe for pregnant women and to increase the risks of preterm birth, birth mortality and other adverse outcomes for newborns. Therefore, the importance of pregnant women to get vaccinated to defend themselves and their child is confirmed.