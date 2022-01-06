In prison for murder he is released after 37 years: the key witness had lied

In prison for nearly 40 years on charges that have now turned out to be false.

It is the shocking story – reported by the Washington Post – which had as its protagonist Willie Stokes, a man from Philadelphia, in the USA, released from prison 37 years after being unjustly convicted for the murder of a woman.

Not only that: the prosecutors who carried out the investigation would also have concealed the evidence of perjury provided by the key witness at the trial.

Now the District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has overturned his conviction.

Stokes’ attorney Michael Diamondstein explained that Stokes is expected to appear in court on January 27, when the district attorney’s office will likely notify his final decision to dismiss the matter or retry him.

“He took his first breaths as a free man this afternoon in almost 40 years, and he is very happy,” the lawyer said.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner acknowledged that the case was part of rampant police and prosecution malpractice “during the 1980s and 1990s, and which unfortunately persist in too many jurisdictions today.”

Over the years, the man has presented numerous petitions and appeals to overturn his sentence, always rejected on a procedural basis. He was framed by key witness Franklin Lee, who had accused him of murder, only to admit in November that he had told the false and explaining that he was later convicted of perjury. Conviction, however, kept hidden from Stokes and his lawyers.

Lee explained that in 1984 he was in prison on murder and rape charges when he was approached by two homicide detectives who offered him “sex, drugs and a deal” for a reduced sentence if he agreed to frame Stokes.

