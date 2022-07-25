In Provence. Brad Pitt defeated by Angelina Jolie in the winery lawsuit.

Brad Pitt

A judge ordered the plaintiff to hand over all documentation relating to the Chateau Miraval to his ex-wife’s lawyers.

Brad Pitt will have to deliver the documents relating to their winery to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The two actors have been contending for months for ownership of the Chateau Miraval, in Provence, which they bought together during their relationship.

After the split, Jolie sold her shares to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of liquor giant Stoli Group, with which Pitt refuses to cooperate.

Brad’s lawyers attempted to deny Angelina’s request for useful documentation. On July 22, however, a Los Angeles judge ordered the actor to turn over the files to his ex-wife’s legal team.

Brad pours his anger over separation into business

According to an unidentified source, Brad is allegedly pouring his anger over the breakup into business. “Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to become a partner in their business. They have top notch marketing and distribution. Brad can’t see beyond his hatred for Angelina. ‘

Another source close to Pitt provided a totally different explanation. “Every parent would consider maintaining the entire property, which is increasingly valuable and expanding, as the best solution for their children,” the insider said.

Brad and Angelina share six children. They began dating in 2005, married on the French estate in 2014, and then divorced in 2016.

Covermedia