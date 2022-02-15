In Puglia the shooting of the film ‘In the fire’, in the cast Amber Heard

The shooting of the thriller “In the fire”, a film by director Conor Allyn, in which the cast also includes Eduardo Noriega, Lorenzo Mcgovern Zaini and Amber Heard: American actress who has worked with Demi Moore and Nicolas in career will begin on February 21 in Puglia Cage, Nicole Kidman and Johnny Depp. The film is produced by Ilbe (Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment) in collaboration with Paradox Studios and Angel Oak Films, executive production is entrusted to Dinamo Film.

“We are happy that in a few days we will start shooting the thriller In the fire in Puglia. We will have the pleasure of working with the likes of Amber Heard and director Conor Allyn. This film – explains Andrea Iervolino, president and founder of Ilbe – sums up our business model well and confirms the validity of the path we have taken in recent years: 100% Italian and quality productions aimed at the global market, which see the participation of Hollywood stars. and the employment of local workers “.

At the center of the film existential questions about evil, references to the supernatural, but also love, a thread that forms the red thread to the story narrated. The love between a doctor and his patient, the love between a broken father and his autistic son and the love between a childless woman and a motherless boy. The story is that of a 38-year-old American psychiatrist, widowed and childless, who arrives on a farm in Colombia, where she must solve the case of an autistic child who someone believes is possessed by the devil.