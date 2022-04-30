in Punta Raisi the pre-pandemic numbers exceeded

Italian airports closed the month of March with nearly 10 million passengers, reaching 70% of pre-pandemic volumes. Extremely positive the results of some airports that even exceeded the levels of 2019 such as Palermo + 0.6%, Bari + 2.5% and Brindisi + 4.7%. If Italian passengers have returned almost to pre-Covid level, now the international market is also “pulling” the recovery with 5,554,645 travelers arriving in Italy, over 60% of pre-Covid traffic. These are the first indicators of a new summer season that is about to begin with a “new normal” characterized by a now endemic virus, which infects yes but which – in most cases – does not cause serious cases in subjects vaccinated against Covid. .

To seal the start of the new season, the reopening that from tomorrow Sunday 1 April will effectively cancel some habits we have had to adapt to for months: the green pass ends in the attic as well as the use of masks that will remain mandatory until June 15 only in some indoor environments classified by the Ministry of Health as “particularly at epidemiological risk”. So let’s see briefly the new rules that will characterize the “new normal”.

Where the green pass remains

From Sunday 1st May the green pass will no longer be mandatory for traveling, sitting at a restaurant table or watching a show open to the public. The obligation to present the green certification – which has proved to be a flywheel to achieve a high level of immunization – will remain instead to access health facilities: in fact, until December 31, the vaccination obligation remains for all those who work in health facilities – penalty the suspension of the salary – as it remains until June 15 for the over 50, the police and school staff: in this case there is also a penalty of 100 euros for those who do not respect it.

On the other hand, no Green Pass will be required, neither the “super” nor the basic one, to access the indoor places, as well as for outdoor shows and events, you can access freely without having to show any certificate both in the stadiums and in the concertoni. There is no Green Pass even for public competitions, canteens, to attend indoor gyms and swimming pools, participate in parties and ceremonies, conferences and congresses, enter discos and gaming rooms.

Where the masks remain

From May 1st, the obligation to wear a mask also lapses even in many “indoor” environments: the Ffp2 protective devices are only recommended for state officials who have relations with the public or for those who work in crowded offices, as well as for face-to-face meetings, in the elevators, in line for the canteen and bars inside the public administration. Particular attention – also out of common sense – is required of those who work in the room with a “fragile” person and in the presence of any symptomatology concerning the respiratory tract.

In the private sphere, each company can decide independently, but in shops, supermarkets and all private companies there is no longer an obligation to wear a mask and the rules applied to workers cannot be imposed on customers. Therefore, entry to all public and private places will be free despite the fact that the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza still recommended to citizens “the utmost caution especially when you are indoors and where there is a strong presence of people”.

A particular area remains the school where the students will have to keep the masks until the end of the year but the surgical procedures will suffice.

Until June 15 it remains mandatory to wear the Ffp2 masks in cinemas, theaters, concert halls and in entertainment and live music venues: therefore in pubs and discos they will still remain mandatory, except on the dance floor. Instead, the mask is no longer mandatory in bars and restaurants and pubs even if you eat at the counter or get up from the table. In the stadiums it will not be necessary to wear any type of protection, while the Ffp2 will still be mandatory until June 15 for sports competitions that take place indoors. No more masks for those who carry out sports activities in indoor gyms or swimming pools or in clubs and to access the changing rooms, but managers can ask customers to respect the recommendation – when not doing sports – to behave prudently especially in frequented places by several people.

If there will no longer be an obligation to wear a mask for taxi customers, the obligation of Ffp2 has been extended until June 15 on all long-distance means of transport and on those of local public transport. The rule applies to both workers and customers. Therefore mandatory masks on airplanes, ships and ferries used for interregional transport services; interregional, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​trains; buses used for passenger transport services, with an undifferentiated offer, carried out on the road continuously or periodically on a route that connects more than two regions and with pre-established itineraries, timetables, frequencies and prices; buses used for rental services with driver; means used in local or regional public transport services; means of school transport dedicated to primary, lower and upper secondary school students. The controls are entrusted to the staff who are on board the vehicles.

Obviously, masks are always mandatory in hospitals and Rsa, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, and residential facilities for the elderly.

source Today.it