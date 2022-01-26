In Quiet Place, the spin-off was postponed after the sequel

There seems to be no end to the changes in the calendar of releases of the most anticipated films of the new season, and after the new dates of Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 another couple of titles undergoes an important postponement. After the announcement of the third sequel to At Quiet Placein fact, it too spin off entrusted to the direction of Michael Sarnoski it is postponed to September.

The announcement comes once again from Paramount Pictureswhich officially announced the new dates of the next film of the franchise created by John Krasinski. Previously scheduled for March 31, 2023, we will have to wait six more months to see the spin-off, whose release is now set for September 22, 2023.

Also the director’s next film of the surprising Pig, with Nicolas Cage, therefore is overwhelmed by the reorganization of the floors of the Studios. Mainly due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequences limitationsespecially relating to access to the hall of the paying public.

Remaining at franchise in question, the release of the video game based on A Quiet Place – A quiet placeunder development and expected by the end of 2022. Rainbow Six and Far Cry are currently working to make a VG version that is capable of “Capturing the gripping suspense, emotion and drama the series is famous for”.