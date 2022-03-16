“In recent years the greatest advances have been made in the operation of presbyopia”

“Ophthalmologically we are fortunate to live in a time of continuous technological evolution so that a procedure as common as the operation for tired eyes provides the patient with very high levels of independence from glasses, in tune with their visual expectations”, points out Dr. Pedro Tañá, Medical Director of the Oftalvist Group.

Presbyopia, or tired eyesight, is one of the most common visual defects seen in ophthalmologists over the age of 45. In fact, according to the WHO in its first World Report on Vision, nearly 2 billion people worldwide suffer from it. And according to various specialized studies, around 17 million Spaniards.

“It is the difficulty of focusing up close and its appearance is inevitable, since it is a natural process of the aging of the natural lens that we have inside the eye called the crystalline lens”, explains Dr. Tañá. Therefore, it is not a disease but it cannot be prevented either. The conventional treatment to compensate for this visual condition is near glasses, “if it is combined with a problem from afar, we put progressive glasses on the patient”, says the doctor. However, those patients who wish to dispense with this optical solution can also opt for surgical treatment.

The latest technology for greater safety in the operation of presbyopia

One of the most significant advances in the last decade has been the implementation of the femtosecond laser.

“Innovations in medicine and, especially in ophthalmology, are slow to be implemented. When we started intraocular lenses 35 years ago, it took years for them to become universally accepted. When phacoemulsification began, it was a revolutionary technique that for years coexisted with extracapsular lens extraction. Now, since 2012 we have been working with femtosecond lasers for presbyopia surgery. And, although in recent years there have been the latest advances in this operation, at first we were just one of the few centers in Spain that we started and, little by little, they have been implemented in more clinics”, stresses Dr. Tañá.

Presbyopia surgery consists of replacing the aging lens with a multifocal intraocular lens. The precision in replacing the natural lens with an artificial one is of vital importance since it has a direct impact on the patient’s visual quality.

At Oftalvist they understand this visual requirement and, for this, they use the femtosecond laser. “With this technology we analyze the structure of the eye to perform a more exact surgery and ensure that the intraocular lens that we are going to implant is as centered as possible. In our experience, we are achieving that more than 95% of patients remain at 0.50 diopters. That means that the patient who seeks to remove the glasses fulfills his objective”, points out Dr. Tañá.

Therefore, among other great advantages of the femtosecond laser, is that maximum precision is achieved thanks to the perfect incisions produced by the laser, unlike more traditional techniques such as phacoemulsification. In addition, less energy is applied to the eye and, as for the postoperative period, the laser also favors healing and visual recovery.

What is the operation about?

The Oftalvist presbyopia operation consists of three main phases: “In the first, the femtosecond laser is applied to soften and fragment the lens. The content of the lens is then emulsified and aspirated. Finally, the power is calculated both in sphere and in astigmatism with the ORA Vlynk system, and the intraocular lens is implanted and aligned using the same ORA Vlynk system, which reduces the appearance of refractive defects after the operation.”, explains Dr. Tañá.

Among the different types of lenses, trifocals and/or extended range lenses, which increase the depth of focus, are the closest thing to our lens: “The patient can focus both near, far and medium distance. An alternative in which the degree of satisfaction is very high and the patient forgets the glasses for the rest of his life” according to the doctor.

The postoperative period of this intervention is very fast. The patient goes home the same day and the treatment is simple: use antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drops for two weeks to avoid infections or inflammation of the eye.

If you say goodbye to presbyopia, you will also be saying goodbye to cataracts

From Oftalvist they clarify that “if we perform presbyopia surgery, which consists of replacing this natural lens of the eye or crystalline lens with the implantation of a multifocal intraocular lens, which allows us to see well both near and far, we avoid the appearance of cataracts in the future. If they were not removed, they would make it more apparent how difficult it is to see objects clearly at any distance.”

The commitment to investment in technology by this ophthalmological group is a fact, but so is the careful selection of a qualified medical team. “In addition to investing in the latest advances, we bet on talented professionals, all of them rigorously chosen and committed to research. There is still a need for more surgeons who are convinced and trained in these techniques, which, based on our experience, offer improved quality and surgical safety for our patients”, says Dr. Tañá.

