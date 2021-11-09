In Reggio Calabria everything is ready for the solidarity game

It was presented this morning to San Giorgio Palace, the Match of Solidarity between the Spring of Reggina 1914 and the National Actors. Event promoted by the international organization SOS Children’s Villages, together with the Municipality of Reggio Calabria.

In Reggio Calabria the game of solidarity

The Match of Solidarity was presented today by the councilor for sport Giuggi Palmenta. They also took the floor during the press conference Maria Grazia Lanzani, President of SOS Children’s Villages, Fabio De Lillo, general manager of Reggina 1914, Domenico Fortunato, President of the National Actors, Eva Nicolò, director of the Comprehensive Institute “Cassiodoro – Don Bosco”, Filippo Cogliandro, Chef Ambassador of Flavors, Colors and Creativity of Calabria. Many well-known personalities who will take the field on Saturday 11 November: Enrico Loverso, Mario Ermito, Raimondo Todaro, Antonio Tallura, Andrea Agostinelli, Ludovico Fremon, the former amaranth Ciccio Cozza, Ciccio Marino, Ivan Franceschini and many others.

Palmenta: “We are waiting for you numerous”

The councilor for sport highlighted, Giuggi Palmenta, the importance of solidarity and the attention of the Municipality to these very delicate social issues:

“The municipal administration strongly wanted to support this great event promoted by SOS Children’s Villages Italy, to reaffirm the message that animates this event, that is” the future is at stake “. We believe that never as in this delicate historical moment, it is necessary to keep high attention on issues related to the world of childhood, of young people in general, with reference to rights and the fight against educational poverty. On Saturday we will experience a festive atmosphere and there will also be significant moments in the pre-match, such as the presentation of the Arghillà team in color. There is still time to buy tickets, we are waiting for you on Saturday at 11 o’clock at the stadium Oreste Granillo“.

Lanzani: “An adequate education for children”

He then took the floor Maria Grazia Lanzani, president of SOS Children’s Villages:

“We are convinced that sport is one of the keys to allow the harmonious development of children and young people, to promote social aggregation and to combat forms of bullying and cyberbullying. We count on the participation of all Reggio citizens in the Match of Solidarity, which will allow us to support educational projects in favor of children and young people supported through SOS Programs and Villages in Italy, which allow them to receive adequate education to grow, practice sports and look to their future with confidence “.

Nicolò: “We need to get used to the value of solidarity”

He then continued Eva Nicolò, director of the “Cassiodoro – Don Bosco” Institute:

“The children and young people of our city must be placed at the center of every activity, they must be accustomed to the value of solidarity and responsibility. No society can resist without being in solidarity. It is an opportunity to share the day not only with teachers , but also with families, to strengthen the educational pact that binds school and family “.

Cogliandro: “Looking to the future of young people with confidence”

In closing the chef Filippo Cogliandro, who will host the Gala Dinner in his restaurant on the evening of 12 November, underlined:

“I immediately embraced the initiative with pleasure, a fundraiser to support children is important. Educational poverty in Italy must be tackled. With our support, we give them the opportunity to look to their future with confidence, to receive adequate education to grow and practice sports ”.

More information on tickets

Presales available in affiliated tobacconists and betting shops Vivaticket and on the site. The cost of the ticket is 4 euros + (1 € presale + 4% service fees). The cost of the west grandstand is € 9 + (€ 1 presale + 4% service fee)

In compliance with current regulations, please note that the use of masks and the green pass for children aged 12 and over will be mandatory to access the stadium.

Furthermore, the tobacconist Bcenters srls supports SOS Children’s Villages by allowing a donation for the Match of Solidarity, in favor of projects to combat educational poverty in Italy.