In Rick Owens, Kendall Jenner has found a fashionable alternative to the little black dress

In terms of style, Kendall Jenner is the most inspiring personality of the clan Kardashian Jenner. As she launched her new tequila Eight Reserve by 818during an evening at the Soho House in Malibu, on Thursday August 18, the top proved it again with a look that left no one indifferent.

Kendall Jenner in a white Rick Owens dress

Kendall Jenner regularly inspires us with an off-duty wardrobe full of nuggets from fashionable designers and labels. It is on one of these coins that she has chosen to bet for the event. The model wore an asymmetrical dress signed Rick Owens which revealed her endless legs, associated with sandals and a black bag The Row. A look that turned the heads of the guests who also redoubled their creativity in terms of style. Among others, his mother, Kris Jenner opted for a baby pink look, her sister, Kylie Jenner wore a denim dress Y/project and Hailey Bieber sported a cut out black blazer dress.

In which pieces to invest to model the look of Kendall Jenner?

Rick Owens DRKSHDW – Athena Dress

The Row Hal Moon Leather Shoulder Bag

The Row Bare Leather Sandals

695 €486 €

Mytheresa

