In Rocket League it is Juventus-Palermo

A challenge that for years has represented the charm of great football, the eternal challenge between north and south: Juventus against Palermo. On the one hand, the most successful team in Italy, on the other, the main representative of Sicilian football, absent from Serie A and football since 2017. Last refounded in 2019, Palermo today belongs to the City Football Group. the same one held by Manchester City. While waiting for the Rosanero club to return to Serie A and reunite with the Bianconeri, for now comes the challenge in esports with Rocket League.

The arrival of the Bianconeri

Juventus is certainly no stranger to the world of esports. After the first three years spent by Konami in the old Pes, now eFootball, during which it was even proclaimed European champion, Juventus landed a year ago in Fifa 23, the Electronic Arts franchise whose chapter starting next year will be released in a few days it will be called EA FC 24. An adventure, that of Fifa, created in collaboration with one of the most consolidated electronic sports organizations in Italy, Dsyre, protagonists both in the Valorant scene and in League of Legends. The collaboration began in the best way with the victory of the eSerie A TIM won, for the second time, by Danilo “Danipitbull” Pinto. Now we aim for Rocket League.

Because rocket league

For those who don’t know, Rocket League is a competitive video game where players have to push a ball into the net using classic toy cars using acceleration and stunts. It is a decidedly fast and intuitive title that combines football and motors. And of course video games. “The link between Juventus and Dsyre is increasingly stronger and is aimed at entertaining all audiences and winks in particular at the young generations,” stressed Gianmarco Pino, Brand Manager of Juventus. Representing Juventus are the players Davide “Davoof” Lo Cicero, Lorenzo “Dead-Monster” Tongiorgi and Ario “Arju” Berdin, who in the first two days of the championship achieved two victories out of two, taking the entire spoils.

The newly promoted Palermo

Juventus players have already won the Italian Rocket Championship, the Italian Serie A managed by PG Esports, in past editions. Different story for Palermo who, in collaboration with the Sicilian organization Cyberground Gaming, achieved promotion to Serie A just a few months ago. And although for all intents and purposes it is a newly promoted team, it is in third position with four points won out of six available. Not only that: his Scream is the top scorer with 13 goals and 5 times MVP, Uneasy is the assistant of the competition while Jazil is the player who has made the most saves in the league so far, 5. Another reason to paint the match between Juventus and Palermo on September 21 at 10 p.m., in a clash with a very high, very high classification.