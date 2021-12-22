In Romania no vax burst into the Parliament building against the green pass at work

The no vax protesters entered the courtyard of the Parliament Building where they damaged several cars, including the US ambassador’s car.

Moments of high tension today a Bucharest where a few hundred no vax protesters did raid on the Parliament building to protest against the introduction of the green pass on workplaces in Romania. About two thousand demonstrators had gathered shortly before in front of the same legislative building to stage yet another protest against anti-covid vaccines and anti-contagion restrictions called by far-right groups organized through social media. After chants and waving of flags, at one point the situation got out of hand and some demonstrators entered in the courtyard of the building managing to bypass barriers and guards.

The group of protesters made their way through the Senate entrance gates and managed to break into the courtyard of the Parliament Building where they started damage. Several cars were vandalized, including the US ambassador’s car, which was on site for an official meeting. the protest also blocked the Japanese ambassador who was in the Palace for talks. According to the Romanian Ministry of the Interior, the protest began this morning when the demonstrators massed in front of the entrance gate to the Chamber of Deputies but were stopped by the police. Later, however, some of them, accompanied by some parliamentarians, went to the entrance of the Senate where, however, they forced the access doors allowing about 200-300 people to enter the courtyard of the Parliament Building.

People only entered the courtyard of the Parliament Building and were blocked in front of stairs and access doors to the building. They were later taken out of the courtyard by the police according to whom the group had internal support. The new prime minister, Nicolae Ciuca, urged the interior ministry to guarantee the integrity of public buildings in the face of the possibility of violent anti-government demonstrations. The General Directorate of Gendarmes in Bucharest has announced that it will take steps to identify and sanction the organizers and participants in today’s protest. Leading the protesters the far-right movement Aur (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) which for some time has taken a no vax position by organizing numerous demonstrations in Romania.