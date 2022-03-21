“In Rome, a health and training center surrounded by nature” – Il Tempo

March 21, 2022

(Agenzia Vista) Rome, 21 March 2022 “The Campus Bio-Medico Project, with the University Hospital and the University, represents something extraordinary in Italy and in Europe, a health and training center surrounded by nature. It is an ecosystem capable of attracting talents from the Mediterranean, start-ups, researchers and industries from all over Europe capable of producing new standards for the care, health and well-being of man and society, in an integrated vision in which care of the person, attention to the environment and sociality are in constant osmosis. In this scenario, the Bio-Medico Campus, through its training, research and assistance structures, and a far-sighted development plan, constitutes an important asset for the Country-System, as well as an international flagship, also able to take the best of the PNRR opportunities for the benefit of the territory and with a view to urban redevelopment, in the belief that the collaboration between public and private is the winning logic for providing citizens with ever better services “. Thus Giuseppe Garofano, President of the Campus Bio-Medico Association, during the event “Innovation and sustainability at the service of the person and of the technological, social and economic development of the country system”, organized by Campus Bio-Medico SpA, which took place at the Senate of the Republic. Source: Vista Agency / Alexander Jakhnagiev