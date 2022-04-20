In Rovato an innovative gym for the rehabilitation of children

Do you want to advertise on this site?

“There Hygge gym is for developmental therapists of Don Gnocchi Foundation of Rovato a great opportunity: to work in a welcoming and stimulating environment that adapts to every psychomotor and relational need of our children, developing their creativity and making the session physiotherapy not only effective from the rehabilitation point of view but also fun“.

The proposal

This is how Maurizio Falso, physiatrist and head of the rehabilitation service of the Spalenza-Don Gnocchi Center in Rovato illustrates the latest arrival in via Golgi: a new rehabilitation area dedicated to the integrated care of children from 0 to 18 years, with neuromotor disorders and psycho-relational. It is an innovative gym for pediatric rehabilitation, designed to offer young patients a playful and welcoming environment, in which to feel at ease and thus actively participate in the rehabilitation path proposed by the therapists of the developmental age of the Spalenza Center – Don Gnocchi, which for about fifteen years has now made Rovato a point of reference for rehabilitation throughout Northern Italy . The property was named after a noun borrowed from Danish and Norwegian, “Hygge”, which defines a feeling related to comfort, safety, welcome and familiarity.

The team

The staff of the Hygge gym is coordinated by the physiotherapist Federica Mola and led by the physiotherapists of the developmental age Lara Vanoli, Sara Bignotti and Rachele Cordioli, in agreement with Poliortopedia Brescia who donated the setting up and setting up of the gym. “The Hygge project – explain the operators – was created to offer families and hospitals for acute patients in the province of Brescia a reference rehabilitation center for the overall care of the child with disabilities.

It is with this in mind that the entire clinical-rehabilitation staff of the gym collaborates and interacts daily with all those involved in the care of our children: neuropsychiatrists, pediatric orthopedists, neurosurgeons and educational institutions ».

The rehabilitation activity of the Hygge gym was then accompanied by the presence in the structure of a physiatric clinic agreed with the health service of the developmental age and growth and rachis pathologies. Like this during the session each child is followed with a personalized rehabilitation program which provides for “the exploration of sensorimotor deficits and the development of a treatment aimed at the integrated remodeling of one’s abilities”.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it