News

In Russia it is planned to support bitcoin mining with gas

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Vasiliy Shpak, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, said he made a proposal to the Russian central bank and the Ministry of Digital Development to use the country’s oil equipment to mine cryptocurrency.

According to a report by Kommersant, the proposal would originally come from local oil and gas companies, which last September 7 asked the government for feedback on the matter.

The companies have specifically proposed using associated gas to power data centers for bitcoin mining. The latter is a type of natural gas normally dissolved in oil fields, which is a by-product of oil drilling and which, due to the incredible cost of adequate infrastructure, is often wasted through flaring, the practice for which Excess gas is simply burned, and then wasted, in order to then extract the oil.

Ph. Marco Verch

The Russian government attempted to reduce gas flaring in order to reduce emissions, but struggled to meet targets due to a lack of necessary infrastructure. Using gas for Bitcoin mining could potentially improve the efficiency of using natural gas in thermal generation through “hybrid digital currency mining modules,” Shpak reported in the letter.

Loading...
Advertisements

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was “a little early” to use cryptocurrencies to regulate oil trading. However, the president had also admitted the potential of cryptocurrency for transferring funds globally.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

727
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
681
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
565
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
503
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
469
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
396
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
363
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
313
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
310
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
291
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top