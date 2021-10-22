In Russia it is planned to support bitcoin mining with gas

Vasiliy Shpak, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, said he made a proposal to the Russian central bank and the Ministry of Digital Development to use the country’s oil equipment to mine cryptocurrency.

According to a report by Kommersant, the proposal would originally come from local oil and gas companies, which last September 7 asked the government for feedback on the matter.

The companies have specifically proposed using associated gas to power data centers for bitcoin mining. The latter is a type of natural gas normally dissolved in oil fields, which is a by-product of oil drilling and which, due to the incredible cost of adequate infrastructure, is often wasted through flaring, the practice for which Excess gas is simply burned, and then wasted, in order to then extract the oil.

Ph. Marco Verch

The Russian government attempted to reduce gas flaring in order to reduce emissions, but struggled to meet targets due to a lack of necessary infrastructure. Using gas for Bitcoin mining could potentially improve the efficiency of using natural gas in thermal generation through “hybrid digital currency mining modules,” Shpak reported in the letter.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was “a little early” to use cryptocurrencies to regulate oil trading. However, the president had also admitted the potential of cryptocurrency for transferring funds globally.