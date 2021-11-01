in Russia Record of Deaths, in Israel we are now in the Fifth Wave. The Coronavirus Situation in the World »ILMETEO.it

COVID: Record of Deaths in Russia, in Israel we are now on the Fifth Wave. The Coronavirus Situation in the World

Situation deteriorating in some areas of the WORLDWhile Italy records a marked increase in new cases of CORONAVIRUS, Russia is in the midst of a heavy wave of INFECTIONS. Over the past 24 hours in Russia they were detected 40,096 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,159 deaths caused by the disease, the highest numbers of cases and deaths recorded so far in one day in the country since the beginning of the epidemic: Tass reports it citing data from the anticoronavirus operations center.

In total, the official balance speaks of 8,392,697 coronavirus cases and 235,057 deaths. But according to Moscow Time the real number of deaths would be much higher, up to 660 thousand.

But it is not the only area heavily affected. As reported by Repubblica, too Israel is preparing to experience a peak of infections due to the AY.4.2 mutation of the Delta variant, of which a first case was reported in the country on an eleven-year-old boy returned from Moldova. The alarm comes from immunologist Cyrille Cohen, who directs the Immunology laboratory and immunotherapy of the University of Bar-Ilan.“It is not yet clear how contagious this variant is, but the fact that it has already reached the 10% of all cases in England should sound an alarm bell“, he has declared.

Also there may be other cases in IsraelCohen said, convinced that it is not enough to test people who enter the Jewish state upon their arrival. “Maybe once you get to the airport

Ben Gurion test negative, but you may have been infected on the plane, perhaps the day before or the day after. That’s why I think that we should recommend another test four days after returning to Israel “Cohen said.