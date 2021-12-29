In Sala Pastrone the musical signed by Steven Spielberg and the Spanish candidate for the Oscars – Lavocediasti.it

The double programming continues in the Sala Pastrone. From Thursday 30 December it will be screened West Side story, remake of the famous musical signed by Steven Spielberg, with Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.

On the penultimate day of the year it will alternate with the last screening of “Superheroes” (9 pm) by Paolo Genovese, while from December 31st the projections of Spielberg’s new film will alternate with those of The perfect garment, dark comedy directed by Fernando León de Aranoa and starring Javier Bardem, who will represent Spain in the race for the 2022 Oscars.

WEST SIDE STORY

New York, 1961, two gangs are at war for control of the West Side. On the one hand the Jets, the ‘real’ Americans, children of Italian or Polish immigrants, on the other the Sharks, Puerto Ricans, recently landed. In between Tony and Maria. He is the repentant founder of the Jets, from whom he distanced himself after prison, she is the romantic sister of Bernardo, the fiery leader of the Sharks. Tony and Maria love each other madly and despite the hostility between the gangs, which they try to correct with songs. But ask Romeo and Juliet, love doesn’t win over hate, not even in music.

Thursday 30 December at 5 pm

Friday 31 December at 9 pm

Saturday 1 January at 4 and 9.30 pm

Sunday 2 January 6.30 pm

Monday 3 January at 9 pm

Tuesday 4th January 17

Admission 7 euros – reduced 5.50

THE PERFECT GARMENT

Almost twenty years later Mondays in the sun, Javier Bardem and Fernando León de Aranoa return to talk about the world of work: this time, however, they are on the other side of the fence, on the side of the boss, the one who fires and not who can be fired. Nothing in The perfect garment escapes the control of a flawless script: from Monday to Monday, the working week puts each character in front of their own crisis and their own obligations. Each has their own role and their own weight, in a mosaic in which blackmailers are blackmailed, the betrayed are also traitors and the winners are actually losers who have disguised their defeat. All right, nothing in order, said the title of a film by Lina Wertmüller. Or even more, master crack, everything is fine, from the Italian version of an operaist film by Godard: except that in this case the master remains crack, but rather remains firmly at the helm of his hell – the fired worker tells him so. – disguised as heaven.

Thursday 30 December at 9 pm

Friday 31 December at 5 pm

Saturday 1 January at 7 pm

Sunday 2 January at 4 pm and 9.30 pm

Monday 3 January at 5 pm

Tuesday 4 January 21

Admission 7 euros – reduced 5.50