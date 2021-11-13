In San Marino, the Green pass is mandatory for events

The State Congress of the Republic of San Marino promulgated the Decree – Law 11 November 2021 n. 188 which intervenes with more stringent measures where in recent times there have been dynamics that facilitate the potential spread of the contagion from Covid 19. These are indoor premises open to the public within which it is not possible to guarantee continuous seating for all present: dance halls, arcades, bowling alleys, etc. Article 5 of the decree, in addition to confirming the already existing obligation to use the mask, lists the types of documents that can be presented to access these premises: San Marino Digital Covid Certificate, available on the electronic Health Record of all ISS assisted vaccinated; AntiCovid-19 Vaccination Card; antibody certificate; certificate of vaccination; certified with negative results in a rapid or molecular antigenic swab test carried out at the ISS, at San Marino pharmacies, or at accredited health facilities, within the last 48 hours for antigenic swab and 72 hours for molecular swab.

Possession of one of the documents listed above also allows: access to events, including sports events, shows, entertainment events, parties and events involving dancing; the practice of collective or individual contact sports, as well as circuit training where the mixed use of equipment is envisaged. Since the provisions of article 5 are foreseen only for those places where parties or dancing events are organized, all other economic and catering activities (supermarkets, bars, shops, restaurants, private gyms, etc.) remain accessible without obligation certification or swabs while the use of the mask is mandatory for operators and users aged 12 and over. In this regard, article 3 provides that in rooms where food and drinks are administered, the mask must be worn when entering, leaving and during any internal movement.

The new Decree takes up the appeal of the WHO Regional Director for Europe who, on 4 November last, urged the health and political authorities to reconsider the so-called “social measures” such as tests, distancing, ventilation of spaces interior and the use of masks. Measures that, alongside the rapid, fair and generalized vaccination, are able to prevent the resurgence of Covid-19, avoid widespread and harmful closures and above all guarantee the freedom to continue living one’s life living with the virus but containing it, so that it does not have the upper hand.