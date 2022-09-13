In Santiago it is discussed: Marcos Pichardo’s birthday

Marcos Pichardo is a well-known businessman from this city, he likes to share in any event of his life. His birthday is always celebrated in style. It is a day awaited by the great party that he offers every year in his house. Once he installed a nightclub, it became part of the atmosphere of the residence, he always chooses a reason to decorate the celebration of his birth, this time he dressed as a film director and the guests paraded down the red carpet like great Hollywood celebrities.

Marcos, who is known as Marcos Cambio, is a very original person, he is not the traditional rich man of the town, he is a sociable, good-natured man and he celebrates his activities with his true friends. Congratulations!

“Fusion Experience”

Santiago becomes a cosmopolitan city every day, we already have a beautiful bar in the style of Bagatelle in New York, “Fusión Experience”, owned by a Jamaican, it has only been open for a few days and it is a boom, it is in Los Jardines.

It’s cheerful fun, a very youthful atmosphere, there are shows with the waiters and the clients themselves, it’s a party concept, it’s also a restaurant.

The number of foreigners from different countries who live here means that the city is becoming internationalized, we already have small Chinese and Korean supermarkets, in Los Jardines Metropolitanos and Villa Olga you can find all the oriental merchandise, from beers and fast tickets already known to us. Wow, how the city expands, everywhere.

Cool

Of the many new things that exist in the exclusive Cerros de Gurabo sector, there is a super modern spa with even therapeutic massages.

What most caught my attention is that they offer services for life, paying two million pesos in advance, wow. The place is beautiful and offers everything a modern city requires. Such offers is something new here, beautiful center. Well, it’s all there is, wonderful.

Comment

The musical Mariposa de Acero, presented last weekend, was quite an event, a full house, different social classes came to the Gran Teatro del Cibao, tears and applause rained down, what a satisfaction for the director Waddys Jáquez, who along with cast gave themselves to make this story a reality and they succeeded. Until next time.