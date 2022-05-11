In Sardinia “Vista in salute”, free eye examinations – Sardinia

The third phase of the national retinal and optic nerve disease prevention campaign “Vista in salute” restarts from Sardinia: stops in Cagliari (9, 10 and 11 May, in via Cadello, entrance to the park), Oristano (12 and 13 May, in Piazza Eleonora d’Arborea), Nuoro (14 and 15 May, in Piazza Italia) and Sassari (16 and 17 May, in Piazzale Segni).

The initiative, promoted by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness-IAPB Italia Onlus, provides for the presence, from 10 to 18, of a large mobile outpatient facility – a hi-tech truck – equipped with several stations: it will be possible to carry out free high-tech eye checks on the retina and optic nerve, reserved for people over the age of 40, with a green pass.

The Sardinian stage was presented in Cagliari in the area in front of the mobile structure, during a press conference introduced by Giorgio Ricci, of the IAPB national management. The regional health councilor, Mario Nieddu, recalls how “the sustainability of health systems must, today more than ever, focus on prevention”.

Maurizio Fossarello, director of the Ophthalmology Clinic of the University of Cagliari explains: “Modern eye technology allows for an early diagnosis of the disease, but at the same time it is necessary to create the conditions for the patient to have immediate access to therapy. it means reducing waiting lists, creating regional reference networks, resorting to telemedicine where possible “.

“In a virtuous system – continued the clinician – with the collaboration of ophthalmologists, hospitals and regions, a net reduction in cases of visually impaired patients for diseases such as glaucoma and maculopathies that can be cured if diagnosed and treated early could be achieved”.