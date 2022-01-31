IN SASSUOLO, Berardi? ACF had made an offer but …

Giovanni Carnevali, to del Sassuolo, spoke directly to Open Stadium, TMW Radio broadcast conducted by Francesco Benvenuti and Niccolò Ceccarini, at the end of the transfer market: “We are very satisfied, it’s a repair session and luckily we didn’t have the need for which we worked on young people: it was an investment market, we bought promising guys from 2000, 2001 and 2002. We ended Moro with Padova and it wasn’t easy, because there were important club entries in the last few hours but the great thing is that the boy chose Sassuolo. “

Embittered for Lucca? Will you try again?

“We have an excellent relationship with Pisa, they make their requests and we offer: if there is no meeting point, we will talk about it again. So we can evaluate this promising and quality guy even better. In addition to the technical aspect, however, we pay attention to the budget to carry out our philosophy “.

What is the scenario for Scamacca and Raspadori?

“I do not deny that in this session they asked us but also Frattesi. Luckily Berardi no this time, because little is said about him but he is our champion. They all understood that it was not our intention to sell these players in January, but if these guys joining big clubs would be a source of satisfaction “.

Did Fiorentina ask for Berardi before taking Ikoné? Will you talk about renewal with him?

“Yes, Fiorentina had made an offer, very distant from our will. Therefore we did not take it into consideration. We have an extraordinary relationship with Berardi, if a proposal came up that was congruous with his value and had certain desires, however, we would give him a chance to go. I hope for a great club. “