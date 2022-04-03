In Saudi Arabia, it is worrying to face the Mexican National Team in the group stage

Odin Vitehead of team medical services Al-Shabab of the Saudi Arabian League, assured that in that Middle Eastern country it is worrying to face the Mexican National Team, with whom they will face each other in the group stage at the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.

This Mexican doctor came to the Asian team in 2019 at the invitation of the Portuguese technical director Pedro Caixinha, who at that time was the coach of this club and where, thanks to his good work, he continues in the team as the head of the medical staff.

Read also: Oribe Peralta attacks Gerardo Martino’s critics

“Mexico is known as a strong and competitive country in World Cups that gives important results with important teams. It is not good news for them to face Mexico, it is reality,” were the words of the doctor in an interview for ESPN.

According to Odin Vite in Saudi Arabia, they recognize how difficult it will be to face the Mexican National Team of technical director Gerardo Martino, since it is a team that knows how to play this type of competition and is characterized by always advancing to the second round, as they have done in the last 7 World Cups.

Read also: Danik Michell shows off his attributes with spicy photography in a swimsuit

“The reality is that Mexican soccer is known for the national team, the league is not followed. Little is known about the teams, it is the reality, but at the national team level it is known and it is known that it is a complicated team in the World Cups”, Vite added.

Finally, Odin Vite acknowledged that for the Saudi National Team and the entire country, it is important to hold a great World Cup to demonstrate the progress of football in that area. “For Arabia it is a big step for the entire project they are carrying out in the vision of 2030 and for all the economic, political and social importance of being protagonists of the World Cup next door.”