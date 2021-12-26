in search of realism in the racing game for PS4 and PS5

As per tradition, Gran Turismo 7 it is certainly one of the most anticipated titles among those being published on PlayStation platforms. The next Polyphony Digital car simulation will be available starting March 4, 2022 on PS4 and PS5, confirming the fully cross-generational nature of a project in development for some time. Kazunori Yamauchi, CEO of the Japanese studio and always unequivocal face of the series, in recent weeks has repeatedly illustrated some of the strengths of the next chapter of the so-called “The Real Driving Simulator“(take a look at our special Gran Turismo, the story of the legendary series). An episode that, after the purely multiplayer parenthesis of Gran Turismo Sport, returns to a format that is so to speak more canonical, still allowing itself an important number of novelties and ideas worthy of attention.

The top of Tuning

Among the elements claimed by Polyphony Digital is the crucial importance of the personalization factor: the team stated that Gran Turismo 7 will feature the largest number of tuning parts in the history of the entire series, in such a way as to emphasize the opportunities for customization, and unconfirmed rumors speak of 600 aerodynamic objects and 130 types of wheels. The drivers will thus be able to get the most out of their racing cars, learning through direct experience what their favorite configurations are based on the different cars and the various circuits, to make each model truly unique and “tailored“.

Speaking of cars: rumors from the Rising Sun deriving from a promotional brochure distributed by the Yodobashi Camera chain speak of a garage capable of holding up to 1000 cars. Dealer Brands Central is expected to sell 300 cars manufactured from 2011 onwards by 60 different brands, with numerous other vehicles dating from the 1980s and 1990s available at a used car dealer. The flyer also mentions more than 90 circuit configurations, including for example that Deep Forest protagonist of a recent gameplay video, and from one of the latest videos officially released it is assumed that you can choose between 428 cars.

The tracks

In confessing that he has a special fondness for the Nürburgring, Yamauchi revealed the studio’s approach to digital recreation of the various tracks. It is essential to go to the track in person, using an advanced digital photogrammetry technique using a very high precision laser scanner capable of transposing every detail on the screen.

The roughness of the asphalt, the gradients and everything that is part of the circuit is re-proposed with maniacal fidelity, managing to convey a level of realism that the game designer defines as “tangible”, even more so considering how much the tracks change thanks to the dynamic weather system. An attention to detail that finds its natural expression in Photo Mode, another great fundamental component of what the Gran Turismo experience can represent. Scapes, an appreciated feature introduced in GT Sport to take snapshots in different locations around the world allowing you to intervene in depth on the composition of the image, will obviously make its return also in the next episode of the saga. A way to immortalize the countless vehicles present in the game in 2500 places from 40 different countries, perhaps choosing a model like the Porsche Vision GT, a 100% virtual concept car designed by the German company exclusively to make its appearance in Gran Turismo 7. From a recent classification by the ESRB, the American body that deals with evaluating the contents of video games on the model of our PEGI, it has also been learned that Gran Turismo 7 will include microtransactions of some kind. Sony has not yet intervened in this regard to explain the matter in detail, but it is very likely that it is a completely optional way to allow users to unlock the fleet more quickly, investing real currency.

The PS5 version

The publisher has instead abundantly expressed itself on what it will make the PlayStation 5 version of Gran Turismo 7 a truly unique experience. On the Sony flagship, the haptic feedback and the Adaptive Triggers of the DualSense controller will allow you to feel the vehicles like never before, recreating for example the sensations deriving from certain types of braking at the limit.

Impossible not to mention the performances: 4K, HDR and 60fps will serve to give an unprecedented aspect to the prestigious series born in 1997, while ray tracing – active only in replays and in the aforementioned Scapes photographic mode – will allow to give a more realistic cut to the images, moving them away from the artificial look of computer graphics. According to Yamauchi, the end result is literally almost touching, and finally it has been possible to reach a level of fidelity and naturalness that Polyphony Digital has always dreamed of. Are you confident of the work done by the Japanese team? Ready for the new era of The Real Driving Simulator? Let us know yours in the space reserved for comments: in anticipation of further news and hoping to be able to touch the game soon, we remind you that Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4, 2022.