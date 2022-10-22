“In search of the lost links between medicine and culture” – Art and Culture

A book from the Chair of Medical Clinic of the Faculty of Medicine (UNR) | 22 OCT 22

The compilation of articles by Dr. Amalia Pati seeks to reflect the health professional not as a technician but as a person who is nourished by the humanities to heal and care.

Medical practice and the humanities certainly touch more than many realize. That is the premise of the book of the Chair of Medical Clinic of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Rosario (UNR) In search of the lost links between medicine and culture, compiled by doctor Amalia Pati (Laborde Editor, 2022).

“For decades, from the Chair of Medical Clinic and thanks to that kind of serendipity which was my discovery of literature, I caressed the idea of ​​going to meet a page that would account for the links between medicine and all the humanities, which had been mistakenly lost and forgotten due to the ups and downs of History”, narrates Pati in the back cover of the book.

To this end, the compiler set out to find “people convinced of the need to rescue the link” in order to understand “that the doctor is not a technician, but an educated man and woman”, knowledgeable not only of biology and technical , but also of the culture that other disciplines provide that point to empathy towards other human beings who are going through crucial moments.

The result was a volume with texts by Pati herself and by doctors and professors Alcides A. Greca, Daniel Flichtentrei, Jorgelina Presta, Ricardo T. Ricci; the doctor and researcher of the Conicet Oscar Bottasso, the Doctor in History Elisabetta Pagliarulo, the journalist and Professor of Letters Federico Ferroggiaro and the Bachelor of Fine Arts and Cultural Management María José Goás.

DATA SHEET:

Title : In search of the lost links between medicine and culture

Publisher: Laborde Publisher

Authors: Alcides Greca, Amalia Pati, Daniel Flichtentrei, Elisabetta Pagliarulo, Federico Ferroggiaro, Jorgelina Presta, María José Goás, Oscar Bottasso, Ricardo T. Ricci.







From IntraMed, we share the prologue of Dr Alcides Greca, Honorary Professor of the UNR:

About culture and medicine

It is difficult to talk about the concept of culture. Paraphrasing Augustine of Hippo, we can say that it is one of those things that we know what they are as long as they don’t ask us, but that the moment we try to define them we get lost in a nebula as if we knew nothing about them. For the moment, suffice it to say that the word comes from the Latin verb colere, from which it derives culture (crop). The word seminary, also derived from Latin seminar (sowing), and some other related concepts give the development and improvement of the intellectual and moral faculties of the human being that sense of sowing and cultivation that essentially characterizes culture. These ways of thinking, feeling and living, duly cultivated, constitute the basis of what we understand as civilization.

In ancient Greece there was talk of paidea (upbringing and education of a child) and in Rome of humanites (human nature and dignity) from which our humanism derives. The genius of Plato and Aristotle could not escape the strongly classist, xenophobic and aristocratic thinking of the society of his time. In this way, they conceived culture as a refinement that could not be available to everyone, but only to the best endowed, and that was definitely inaccessible to slaves. the Latin word otium (leisure) implied the rest of the occupations, which allowed the cultivation of the spirit (creative leisure), and had its counterpart in the negotium (nec otium), occupation or practical activity that moved away from cultural refinement. It goes without saying that he otium it was only within the reach of the ruling classes.