In search of the most innovative ‘startups’ | Economy

Innovation is one of the hallmarks of Correos, which has launched the fourth edition of the Lehnica Challenge, its acceleration program for startup. Until next April 1 at 2:00 p.m., companies that wish to participate in this initiative can register through the Correos website. The goal is to promote the development of ten startup with which to launch innovative products or services that add value to the company, customers and society.

This new edition, called the Lehnica Changer Challenge, presents several new features. In addition to targeting companies that have not been in existence for more than five years, this time twice as many projects will be selected (until now there were five). Once chosen, they must launch their proposals together with Correos in a six-month pilot program – which can be extended for another six months if required by the test. If the trial concludes successfully and the results show that there is enough potential to maintain the collaboration in the future, Correos becomes an investor in these small companies.

Since the Lehnica Challenge began, a total of 17 startups have joined the CorreosLabs community. Thanks to a support program tailored to their needs, they have grown professionally and in business

With this formula, everyone wins. On the one hand, the startup and entrepreneurs can materialize new and innovative ideas, while receiving personalized attention from Correos. In turn, Correos expands its business vision from different perspectives and areas of work, which allows it to incorporate new tools to face the challenges of the future.

Six work areas

The startup selected by a jury will receive 15,000 euros, individualized mentoring with coaches specialists and access to the ecosystem and facilities of the CorreoLabs innovation center, located in the Las Tablas neighborhood (Madrid). A team from Correos will accompany the companies throughout the acceleration process, which will combine face-to-face meetings at the CorreosLabs headquarters with off-site sessions.

He knows in depth all the sides of the coin. subscribe

This year, the Lehnica Changer Challenge, which will start in May, explores new horizons and the selected projects will be framed in six areas of work.

· Data Driven: that is, those innovative solutions based on the collection and analysis of data and its possible monetization.

User experience: The objective is to carry out projects that provide innovation and improve the user experience in the different digital channels of Correos products and services. The premise is to facilitate interaction with the client, who occupies a central role.

· Cybersecurity: in this case, the idea is to develop ideas that add value in the prevention of cyberattacks, so that progress is made towards a robust and secure omnichannel.

· Automation: Innovative projects related to the automation and optimization of processes that facilitate decision-making regarding products and services, especially those related to digital Customer Service, will be valued.

· Logistics: Correos will place special emphasis on those projects that improve the logistics experience both globally and throughout its value chain (traceability, new delivery models, urban logistics, circular economy, energy efficiency, dynamic deliveries, drones, autonomous vehicles…).

· Social: Finally, those projects that contribute to revitalizing rural areas, establishing population, promoting the transformation of the so-called emptied Spain and having a positive impact on the environment will be taken into account.

Since the Lehnica Challenge began, a total of 17 startup have joined the CorreosLabs community. Participating in the above programs has allowed them to grow professionally and business-wise thanks to a support program tailored to their needs, tutored by Correos professionals, who have promoted and guided the initiatives of each startup within the corporation.

This is the case, for example, of Mooevo, a small company that has developed a new electrical delivery system for letters and packages; of the startup AllRead, which provides a software based on deep learning (deep learning) that allows reading and digitizing any type of text, codes and symbols in supply chains, or the company CO₂ Revolution, which uses drones to reforest forests with intelligent seeds. These were precisely three of the four companies selected in the third edition of the Lehnica Challenge.

This initiative is the best example of Correos’ confidence in the startup, which it considers an essential element of long-term progress. Hence, its relationship with these companies goes further, by making creation and meeting spaces available to them to support them in every step they take from the first minute.