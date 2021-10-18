In season 2 Jennifer Coolidge will return

The actress would be ready to reprise the role of the explosive Tanya McQuoid in the new episodes of the Mike White series.

A first and already well-known guest has just bought a ticket for the second season of The White Lotus. It seems that Jennifer Coolidge, one of the protagonists of the first season of the satirical dramedy created by the creator of Enlightened Mike White, be ready to return in the new episodes. He reveals it TVLine citing several sources close to HBO, although the network has not confirmed the news for the moment.

The plot and previews of The White Lotus

Arrived in the United States on HBO and in Italy on Sky and in streaming on NOW last summer, The White Lotus followed a group of guests and employees of a luxury resort in Hawaii over the span of a week. Born as a miniseries destined to last only one season, the dark comedy has been enthusiastically received by the public and especially by critics, pushing HBO to transform it into a regular and anthological series. There second season, therefore, it will focus on a different group of guests and on different employees in another White Lotus property (according to the first rumors, it will be set somewhere in Europe).

The White Lotus: Jennifer Coolidge will reprise the role of Tanya McQuoid

Even before the renewal for a second season, the creator Mike White had expressed the desire to bring back in the new episodes some of the characters known in the first season. However, he remarked, “I don’t think you can have all Season 1 guests on the same vacation again in a credible way.” Among all the protagonists (the stellar cast of the first season included, among others, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney, Jake Lacy And Alexandra Daddario) fans have especially grown fond of Jennifer Coolidge. The actress – already loved by fans in the role of Sophie in the sitcom 2 Broke Girls – in The White Lotus she played alcoholic heiress Tanya McQuoid, who arrived at the Hawaiian resort to scatter her mother’s ashes in the ocean. The story arc of his character was one of the most interesting and his interpretation was flawless. So we can only be happy to see Tanya McQuoid (strictly pronounced Mc-Kwad!) Again in the second season of The White Lotus.