In Seattle Sounders they put pressure on Pumas: “We are not favorites”

Edgar Malagon Medel

Seattle / Envoy / 03.05.2022 22:27:20





Although they are in an unbeatable position ahead of the Vuelta Final against Pumas thanks to the 2-2 draw they achieved in Ciudad Universitaria, in Seattle Sounders they preferred to shake off the pressure and left in the Mexican club.

Nicholas Lodeirowho converted the two penalties against the university team, assured that the visitors are the ones obliged to the crown for the quality of Mexican football, a statement that it is only part of the mental game that occurs before the big games.

“I don’t know if we arrived as favourites, it’s a good moment that the team is going throughwe know that in the favorites in the Concachampions they will always be mexicans. We accept that pressure, we accept the responsibility of playing at home, but in our mind it is not that we are favoriteswe are going to fight, for now there is no intention of being favorites, “he said.

The forward also spoke of the incident with goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera at the end of the game, after he made fun of the goalkeeper and the university fans after converting two penalties.

“That remained in Mexico, on my part at least, but when you play Finals both teams want to win and your heart rate is up and you want to defend and sometimes you do things that the moment asks for. For my part, I am focused on tomorrow’s match. What happened is already in the past and what I want most is to help the team tomorrow”, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Raúl Ruidíaz showed more confidence than his partner, since in his opinion they deserved a better result in their visit to the Mexican capital.

“Pumas is a very difficult rival, but watching the game twe had the clearest chanceswe were not lethal, but Sounders had the clearest chancesthis game is going to be different, we have to keep zero on goal and take advantage of the opportunities we have, that’s going to be the key to the game”.