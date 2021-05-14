In September on Amazon the musical of Cinderella. The protagonist is Camila Cabello

News

Photo from the Amazon press office

Amazon Prime Video has announced that the musical will arrive on the platform in September Cinderella, cinematic reinterpretation in a modern key of the famous fable that accompanied the childhood of entire generations. The pop star plays the beloved Princess Camila Cabello, nominated for the Grammy Awards and followed by millions of fans all over the planet. Joining her, in the role of Prince Charming, is the young British actor Nicholas Galitzine, in a high-level cast that includes, among others, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter and Minnie Driver. Directed and written by Kay Cannon, the film will be available in 240 countries and territories around the world.

Cinderella it is a classic that we all know and love, but this time it will have a fresh and modern touch “explained Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, Producer James Corden and the creative team started from this fairy tale loved by all and have renewed in a fresh and stimulating perspective that will appeal to the public and families around the world. We couldn’t be more enthusiastic to be able to make the audience sing and dance to the notes of the reinterpretation of this classic ”. And the musical part plays a fundamental role within the frame of the film. The presence in the cast of singers of the caliber of Cabello and Menzel certainly allows us to offer a high-level show at 360 °, with the characters called to try their hand at covers of songs written by some of the most popular artists of all time.

