In Serie A 87 positive, but tomorrow we play. Towards the clash with the ASL: three games at risk and (again) Juve-Napoli

The wall of the football league in front of the wave of infections that is not saving the Serie A for the moment holds. The first day of return scheduled for tomorrow 6 January does not include changes, despite the 87 positive cases of Coronavirus in the clubs, only Lazio has no cases for now, despite situations such as that of Salernitana, who asked for the postponement of the match with Venice, after that the ASL has decided the quarantine for 11 positivity. Given a limit of players available, the regulation does not provide for the postponement of matches. And therefore cards in hand, the League does not even intend to postpone the away matches of Verona to La Spezia, Udinese to Florence and Napoli to Turin into Juventus, despite the concrete possibility that the ASL intervene with quarantines. All eyes are on healthcare companies. And once again it is that of Naples to hold the bench, after the technical Spalletti were positive in the Neapolitan group, as well as the players Malcuit and Mario Rui, the latter positive result after the group training. Napoli then have Osimhen, Lozano and Elmas among the unavailable because they have not yet returned to Castelvoturno from the Christmas break.

