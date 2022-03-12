In shorts and a plunging mini top, Vanessa Hudgens stopped traffic in Paris

The actress Vanessa Hudgens joined the list of celebrities who attended one of the most important events in the world of fashion, Fashion Week in Paris. It was thanks to the impressive look that she used that the famous became the topic of conversation in networkshere we tell you the details!

Through Instagram, the protagonist of “High School Musical” shared a carousel of images in which she showed her choice of clothing for the important event.

With this publication, Vanessa Hudgens gave a taste of the outfit she used for the Miu miu brand parade, which was in charge of making the outfit that made her show off her attributes.

It was a set made up of gray checkered shorts that she combined with an oversized jacket in a lighter shade, as well as a blue top with a V-neckline. The monogram of the renowned brand could be seen in each of the pieces she wore.

As for her makeup, the famous 33-year-old opted for a classic outlined cat eye and nude lipstick, while her long hair was worn in a ponytail at the height of your crown.

It didn’t take long before her fans turned to the comments section to fill her with compliments for her infarct figure: “You are everything”, “Simply beautiful”, “I love your outfit”, “You always impose fashion”, ” I love your look” and “When you go to Paris and Vanessa Hudgens dazzles more than the Eiffel Tower”are some of the answers that are read under the publication.

It may interest you:

Vanessa Hudgens shows a lot of skin during her vacation in Cabo San Lucas

Vanessa Hudgens met her boyfriend in a very modern way

Vanessa Hudgens makes an impact by attending a premiere wearing only a bra and, pajamas?