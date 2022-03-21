In Sicily 2,798 new infections from Covid in 24 hours, hospitalizations on the rise

Cases of Covid 19 in Sicily are decreasing. In the last 24 hours, 2,798 out of 19,625 swabs were processed and the positivity index drops to 14.3%. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 4,777 new cases out of 30,537 swabs and the positivity rate was 15.6%. There are 8 deaths and 2,049 healed. Ordinary hospitalizations on the rise (+44 on yesterday’s figure), those in intensive care decreased (-1). Sicily is in fourth place in the ranking by number of cases.

At the provincial level 950 cases are recorded in Palermo, Catania 248, Messina 778, Syracuse 200, Trapani 487, Ragusa 278, Caltanissetta 171, Agrigento 396, Enna 166.

Looking at the national numbers 32,573 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 60,415. The victims are instead 119 (yesterday there were 93). There are 1,175,280 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 2,456 in the last 24 hours. A total of 13,895,188 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead rise to 157,904. The discharged and healed are 12,562,004, with an increase of 30,870 compared to yesterday.

There are 218,216 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 370,466. The positivity rate is 14.9%, down from 16.3% yesterday. There are 463 patients admitted to intensive care, 4 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 31. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,728, or 298 more than yesterday.

© All rights reserved