In Sinaloa, Caro Quintero was found by a dog in the bushes

Rafael Caro Quinterofounder of the extinct Guadalajara cartel, was arrested in Choix municipality, Sinaloa, and was found between bushes by a canine element called ‘Max’, reported the Secretary of the Navy (Semar).

‘Max’ is part of the search and rescue team of the Urban Search and Rescue Unit USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) of the Mexican Navy, and was a key part in arresting The Boss of Bosses, because during the last years it has been trained to carry out urban search and rescue functions; search and rescue at sea, detection of narcotics, explosives and people.

“He was located in the bushes by a canine element of this institution named Max, whose search and rescue training allowed his location, having been made available to the Prosecutor’s Office for the integration of the corresponding folder,” described a Navy element on the capture of Caro Quintero.

The dog is of the Bloodhound breed, weighs 35 kilograms and was born on March 20, 2016, that is, she is 6 years old; In addition, the dog is specialized in the function of tracking, such an ability that she served this Friday during the arrest of the criminal.

According to the Secretariat of the Mexican Navy (Semar), throughout the country, there are around 300 pairs of dogs, which perform urban search and rescue functions; search and rescue at sea, detection of narcotics, explosives and people.

In Mexico City, the Navy has 60 binomials, of which 23 belong to the Canine Unit of the General Headquarters; while at the Naval Search and Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Station in Ensenada, Baja California, Semar has 3 search and rescue teams at sea, Odile in La Paz; Docky and Sar in Ensenada.

In recent years, the Navy team has been training – together with the puppies – in various rescue techniques for people trapped under rubble, medical support and technical search with electronic equipment and rescue canine pairs.

The training has been carried out with the United States Northern Command and civil protection, in various rescue techniques for people trapped under rubble, medical support and technical search with electronic equipment and rescue canine pairs.

Surrounded by the Navy: they broadcast video of the arrest of Rafael Caro Quintero

Rafael Caro Quintero was surrounded by elements of the Secretary of the Navy, in a wooded area of ​​the community of San Simón, in the municipality of Choix, Sinaloa.

A video obtained by MILLENNIUM, shows that The Boss of Bosses -one of the most wanted drug traffickers by the United States- was captured by at least three members of the Semar, who carried long weapons.

