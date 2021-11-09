In Singapore, novax who contract Covid will pay for hospital costs. The government’s decision to push for vaccination

Starting with the next one December 8 who gets sick of COVID-19 to Singapore and he has not been vaccinated by choice he will have to pay for the treatment out of your own pocket. The partially vaccinated, on the other hand, will be paid medical expenses up to 31 December, thus allowing them to complete the vaccination cycle. The population of the island-state is 85% vaccinated and the minister of health Ong Ye Kung deemed this move necessary to send out “an important signal for get everyone to get immunized“, He explained in a press conference of the anti-coronavirus task force of which he is co-chair.

In fact, in the 63 islands that make up the island state, at this moment most of the places in the hospital are occupied by unvaccinated patients, a pressure that weighs too much on government resources. The state pays the full medical bills for Covid-19 for all permanent residents and long-term pass holders, except for those who tested positive on returning from abroad, and the new measure only applies to those who decide to do not get vaccinated despite being declared suitable by the Ministry of Health.

In hospitals and facilities for the treatment of Covid-19, we read from the Facebook page of the ministry, 1,725 ​​thousand patients are hospitalized, of which 301 under oxygen. Infections have dropped in the last week, after Singapore had exceeded the April 2020 peak of 184 thousand cases at the end of September, reaching a record figure of 692 thousand infected on 29 October on a population of 5.7 million inhabitants.