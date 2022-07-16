In six months, the Ministry of Agriculture seized more than 4 thousand kilos of pork in the Americas

Santo Domingo, DR.

From January to June of this year, the Animal Health Directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture has seized José Francisco Peña Gómez at the Las Américas terminal. 91,685 kilograms of the so-called “international garbage”.

This includes 4,583 kilos of pork and sausages after they tried to enter the country or take it abroad in personal luggage.

Recently, the United States embassy in the country, recommended to travelers that when departing from the Dominican Republic to the US, refrain from carrying pork or products derived from it.

These restrictions are applied to prevent the spread of swine fevera disease that affects livestock production.

According to the information, a significant percentage of the seized products were to be transported in luggage by passengers who were preparing to travel to cities in the United States.

After retaining the “international garbage” inspectors deposit it in special tanks to be incinerated in a furnace of the organization that operates within the perimeter of the Las Américas airport.

Animal Health Doctor at AILA

Víctor Mención, in charge of Animal Health services at the Las Américas airport, explained that all luggage and packages that leave and enter through the Customs halls inspected by the staff agency before entering and leaving the country.

“The suitcases are not only inspected and verified manually by shift inspectors in terminals A and B of the airport, but also each one of them has to go through the X-ray machines that are installed in the baggage halls, he assured. ”, Mention said.

Regarding the evolution and spread of African swine fever (ASF), he stressed that it is a serious viral disease that affects domestic and wild pigs and is present in more than 50 countries in Africa, Europe and Asia since 2007, and that has just reappeared in the Americas.

He explained that among the products prohibited from transporting in suitcases is pork and its derivatives such as ham, bacon, longaniza, pork legs, pork rinds, lard and other sausage products of pork origin.