In SLP, Mónica Rangel is hospitalized for health complications

Rocio Lopez

San Luis Potosi / 04.17.2022 11:42:16





On Thursday night, the former Morena candidate for governor of San Luis Potosí, Mónica Rangel, was rushed from prison from La Pila to the Hospital del Niño y la Mujer due to health complications.

Mónica Rangel entered the emergency room after on Saturday, April 9 He underwent an operation derived from the cancer he suffers from.

The state Health Secretariat reported that the former secretary is stable and that since 12:00 noon on Saturday, she no longer has pain, so once she received medical attention and her health condition was reviewed, She could be discharged in the next few hours and transferred to the La Pila prison.

The former official was linked to the process on Wednesday and the control judge decreed the informal preventive detention and denied the precautionary measure of house arrest requested by the defendant’s defense.

The judge did not grant this measure because Mónica Rangel did not endorse the seriousness of the illness she suffers from. In the initial hearing, the former candidate for governor for Morena, requested a break when requiring medical attention for pain at the surgery site and a drop in your blood pressure.

At the hospital a custody operation was implemented by elements of the metropolitan and penitentiary police in the emergency area.

