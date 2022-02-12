in some cases license plate withdrawal, in other cases it is lawful, novelty

Let’s see all the news on the car tax in 2022 especially because failure to pay this tax can also cost us the withdrawal of the license plate.

The car tax is one of those taxes that are not really loved by Italians. Together with the RAI fee, it is the kind of taxes that are perpetually in the eye of controversy and the storm.

First of all, as regards the car tax, it is necessary to clear the field of news that are circulating about deferrals and convenient times for payment. It is true that during in recent years the payment of the stamp duty had been made more comfortable and friendly, but with the arrival of 2022 the mandatory dates arrive.

Strict rules

In fact, the payment of the car tax is linked to the month of registration of the vehicle. The car tax expires exactly on the last day of the month following the one in which the car was registered. But let’s see what happens if you don’t pay the stamp duty. First, however, it must be remembered that the car tax can be paid in many ways both physically and online. Even some Italian regions allow you to pay it with domicile on the current account as you would with an e bill they also recognize a discount if you proceed in this way. But let’s get to what happens if you don’t pay the car tax.

Withdrawal of plates but for some there is an exemption

There is a progressive mechanism regarding the penalties for non-payment of the car tax. A few weeks of delay will force us to pay rather low interest, but with the passing of time the penalties will be increasingly severe and after three years of non-payment, the highest penalty will be incurred, which consists precisely in the withdrawal of the number plates and the registration certificate. At that point the car can no longer circulate. If the taxpayer wishes to circulate that car again, he will have to re-register it as a new car and pay the significant outstanding fines.

Yet there are those who in this 2022 will not pay the car tax and will do so in an absolutely legitimate way. These are those who have vehicles that are used to transport people with disabilities. But not only these vehicles benefit from the exemption from the road tax. Even electric cars and vintage cars are 100% exempt from paying the car tax. So from this year it becomes important to note the date of your expiration on the calendar.