in some cities you pay more

And it also concerns gasoline. The rise in utility bills affects certain areas more than others. Consumers and Authorities investigate the matter.

Increased bills, there are disparities regarding the price increases since October for electricity and gas users. The National Consumers Union is interested in this, which took as its reference the official data extrapolated by Istat on inflation in October.

This has led to the emergence of significant disparities between cities and towns and between different regions in terms of rising bills. In some parts of Italy the situation appears more marked than in others. And despite the average cost of an increase of about 355 euros per family on average, there are those who will pay more.

Thus we see that, with regard to the increase in bills, the following ranking is outlined with regard to the most expensive cities:

Verona + 37.5%;

Bologna + 36.4%;

Forlì + 34.5%;

Cesena + 34.5%;

Bolzano 33.9%;

Avellino 33.5%;

Trento + 32.2%;

Lodi + 31.8%;

Pordenone + 31.1%;

Varese + 30.7%;

Vicenza + 30.5%;

Udine + 30.5%;

Increased bills, where you pay less

The percentage increases refer to expenses that have risen in the cost of electricity and gas bills in relation to the same period last year. Where, on the other hand, does it have a more attenuated impact? The cheapest cities are in this sense:

Cagliari + 18.5%;

Sassari + 18.6%;

Catania + 19%;

Palermo + 23.1%);

Rome + 23.6%;

The increases also concern other situations, such as the expense for the purchase of basic foodstuffs (in some parts of Italy bread now costs 6 euros per kilo, ed.) And gasoline (the threshold of 2 euros per liter). As regards the latter situation, the average is 301 euros per family more to pay.

Petrol and diesel, where they cost more and less, respectively

The major increases with regard to fuels, they hit Grosseto (+ 21.1%), followed by Gorizia (+ 15.3%), Trieste (+ 15.1%), Udine (+ 14.5%), Potenza (+ 14.1%) ), Ascoli Piceno (+ 13.7%), Cosenza (+ 13.6%), Pordenone (+ 13.5%), Novara, Venice and Padua on equal merit (+ 13%) and finally Alessandria (+12, 7%).

Fuels instead they cost less in Forlì, Cesena and Aosta (+ 9.4%), Benevento and Ferrara (+ 9.8%), Caserta and Bologna (+ 10%). Although prices are regularized by the national Authority, these disparities are a full-blown reality and the reason is unknown.