In Spain, a Shakira trial will take place in the case of tax fraud

She may claim her innocence, Shakira will have to defend themselves in court. On Tuesday, Spanish prosecutors decided that the singer will indeed have to respond to justice and face the charges of tax evasion that weigh on her. The magistrates argue in particular that she would have failed to pay 14.5 million euros in income tax, affected between 2012 and 2014. The Associated Press explains that the Colombian singer would have spent more than half of this period in Spain, in Barcelona, ​​where she lived with her ex-husband, footballer Gérard Piqué.

Prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a fine of nearly 24 million euros against Shakira. According to them, she would have maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015, rather than paying her taxes in Spain, where she spent the majority of her time. The court in Esplugues de Llobregat, a town near Barcelona, ​​”declared that Shakira would face six counts of tax evasion”, reports the AP. The singer’s lawyers contradict these accusations, saying that the singer’s income came from international tours and her participation in the American edition of the show The Voice. According to them, she therefore did not reside in Spain for more than six months during the period in question.

In July, Shakira refused to seal an agreement with the authorities to avoid a trial. Her team ensured that she had paid all the amounts due, and 3 million euros in interest. They had already tried to have the charges quashed, to no avail. The pop star’s trial is set to take place in the Barcelona court; the date is not yet known.