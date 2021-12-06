In Spain – Real-Inter: Benzema, other tests are needed for the extent of the injury
The French striker was injured in the last season and will not be there against the Nerazzurri on Tuesday
Yesterday he got hurt in the game against Real Sociedad. Most likely Benzema will not be there with Inter and remains in doubt also for the match against Atletico Madrid from Simeone. Tests carried out today on the French striker in Valdebebas advise caution. The muscle discomfort in the left thigh is not serious, but two tests were carried out too close together and it is not easy for the medical staff to comment on recovery times. Another test on the player will be done tomorrow morning and hopefully we will be more certain about the extent of the injury.
MRI scans, explains AS who reports the news, are usually carried out 36-40 hours after the injury occurred. First the inflammation of the muscle does not allow to see the best results of the tests. It is only confirmed that the French striker does not have a match problem. But it is very difficult to be there with Inter given that the Spanish newspaper talks about the injury more in a derby key, as if it were taken for granted that on Tuesday he will not be able to recover. Sunday’s against Simeone’s AM.
December 5, 2021 (change December 5, 2021 | 16:41)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED