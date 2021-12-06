In Spain – Real-Inter: Benzema, other tests are needed for the extent of the injury

Yesterday he got hurt in the game against Real Sociedad. Most likely Benzema will not be there with Inter and remains in doubt also for the match against Atletico Madrid from Simeone. Tests carried out today on the French striker in Valdebebas advise caution. The muscle discomfort in the left thigh is not serious, but two tests were carried out too close together and it is not easy for the medical staff to comment on recovery times. Another test on the player will be done tomorrow morning and hopefully we will be more certain about the extent of the injury.