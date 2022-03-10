In Spain the coronavirus pandemic is over

Spain has needed two years of restrictions to contain the coronavirus. But, about to reach the end of the sixth wave, the conditions that made these restrictions necessary no longer exist.

We now have a widely immunized population, a variant that mostly causes mild symptoms, and a health system that has withstood the onslaught of omicron. All this suggests that, when infections rise again -because there will be more ups and downs, as occurs with other respiratory viruses-, the health system will resist again.





With ómicron the acute phase of the pandemic has been left behind. As long as we continue with this variant, or with a new one that has a similar behavior, there will never be waves as big or as serious as those of the last two years.

The only thing that could spoil this end-of-pandemic scenario would be the appearance of an unexpected variant that changes everything. But that in theory a variant worse than omicron may appear does not mean that in practice it will appear. At this time there is no data to suggest that it has to happen.





